Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.76 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.