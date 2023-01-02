Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.76 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

