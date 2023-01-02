Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after buying an additional 1,012,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.
