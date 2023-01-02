CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.2 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

