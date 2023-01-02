Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $346.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $346,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.