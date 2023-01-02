Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,596,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $400,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $94.64 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
