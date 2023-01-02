Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

