iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.