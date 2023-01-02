Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $184.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

