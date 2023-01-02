Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

