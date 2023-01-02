Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 489,734 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,734 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

