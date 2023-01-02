Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after acquiring an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHH opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

