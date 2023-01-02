Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.44 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

