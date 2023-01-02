Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.