Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 181 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 376,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $114.38 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.