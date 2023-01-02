Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $245,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

