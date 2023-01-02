Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

