Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 6.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $40.90 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

