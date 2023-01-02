Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kroger by 24.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.