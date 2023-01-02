BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 4,090,900 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,090,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,055,000. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 3.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

