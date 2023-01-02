Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $240,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG opened at $151.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

