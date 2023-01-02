Raymond James & Associates Purchases 148,094 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Target worth $235,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

