Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

