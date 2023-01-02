Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 15,590 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $179.80 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

