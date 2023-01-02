Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 130,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 329,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

