Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $379,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

