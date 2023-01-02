Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $531,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

