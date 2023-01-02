McAdam LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

