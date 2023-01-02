SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $169.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

