Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

