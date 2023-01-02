Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 4,890 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

