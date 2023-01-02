Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

