iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,451,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 644,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

