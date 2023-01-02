Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $725,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

