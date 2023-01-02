500 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

