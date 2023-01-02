Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 155,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 92.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

