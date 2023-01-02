McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

