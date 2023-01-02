State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $180,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.