iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.45 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

