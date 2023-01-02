First Merchants Corp Sells 390 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

