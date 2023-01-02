Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

