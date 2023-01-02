Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.