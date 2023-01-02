First Merchants Corp Buys 2,054 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

