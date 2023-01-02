First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

HRL opened at $45.55 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

