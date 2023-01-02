Round Table Services LLC Sells 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 263,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

