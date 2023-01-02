First Merchants Corp Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $83.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.