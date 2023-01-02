Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

