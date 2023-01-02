Stableford Capital II LLC Buys Shares of 442,302 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 442,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,044,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

