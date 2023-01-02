Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.04 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

