Diversified LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Shares of PNC opened at $157.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

