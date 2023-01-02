600 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $428.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

